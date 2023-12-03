Northern Lights spark traffic woes in Chisago County

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says that traffic issues have arisen due to drivers traveling to the county in search of a view of the Northern Lights.

The issue has been going on since Wednesday, according to the county sheriff. Motorists have been lining roads like Stacy Trail between Stacy and Lindstrom, Minnesota.

Motorists are parking on the shoulders of roads, partially blocking traffic, and the sheriff’s office said they’ve come across vehicles parked directly in the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have responded to one crash Friday night related to motorists viewing the Northern Lights.

"Find a safe place to park. Not on the roads!" the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. "Even all the way onto the shoulder of a road is not the best option. Find a parking lot somewhere, clear from the roads to take in the views."

Some stargazers were able to view the Northern Lights Friday night and shared their pictures with FOX 9.

For those wishing to see the Northern Lights in the future, it’s best to get away from the metro area, far from light pollution. The further north, the better chance of seeing the phenomena.