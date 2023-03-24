Northern lights visible across Wales in spectacular display

Some parts of Wales were treated to a rare display of the spectacular northern lights on Thursday night.

The natural phenomenon is created by a solar flare erupting on the Sun, sending charged particles towards the Earth which interact with our atmosphere.

The display was captured by weather watchers in Conwy county, Anglesey and Denbighshire.

In February the lights were visible across the UK for two nights.

A physics expert said light displays were likely to become more common over the next two years.

Prof Huw Morgan said it related to a "busy period" for charged particles being able to reach the atmosphere.

With the sun's 12-year solar flare cycle peaking in 2025 "we are more likely to see more events like this," Prof Morgan said in February.

"It is still rare to see in Wales," he added.

"You need really good seeing conditions, a clear night and preferably up a hill in a dark place looking towards the north."