Northern Michigan Angels conclude 10th year with record investments

Northern Michigan Angels current and new board members welcomed their new executive director on Nov. 4, 2021 at 20Fathoms. Pictured (from left) are Steve Lang, Dave Summers, Jody Trietch, executive director, Deanna Cannon, board chairperson, Jeff Hamilton, Liz VerSchure, Doug Morgenstern and John Zaloudek.

The Northern Michigan Angels investment group recently concluded their 10th year investing in the Northern Michigan economy.

In 2021, the organization reached a new single-year record, investing $1.3 million in seven different companies. Most of the organization's investments go into technology and other STEM-based companies, which brings programming, engineering jobs, as well as others, to the region.

Northern Michigan Angels is a nonprofit investment group that hears pitches from entrepreneurs. They then offer not only money but also expertise to businesses as they begin operations.

“We want to create jobs, those high tech jobs that will attract some of the children who are graduating and leave the area and don't feel like they can come back and live in Traverse City,” said Deanna Cannon, board chair, founding member and former executive director of Northern Michigan Angels.

In 2011, Cannon saw a need for an organization that would invest in Northern Michigan businesses and began to look into angel investing. An angel investor is a high-net worth person who uses their own money to invest in start-up companies in exchange for an equity share of the businesses, according to The Angel Capital Association.

Cannon formed an advisory board and the organization officially launched in 2012 with four people volunteering their time to get the organization up and running.

After 10 years as executive director, Cannon stepped down from her position, although she will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

In November, Jody Trietch took over as executive director after leaving her position as chief financial officer of Boomerang Catapult.

“I think that there's incredible opportunity, as more companies either move here or start here, but they need the support and the access to capital,” Trietch said. “So to be a part of that success of those companies in this region is really exciting.”

In 2022, Trietch plans to increase member engagement through workshops, monthly roundtables, pitch meetings and socials.

Story continues

One of the endeavors Northern Michigan Angels helped fund was Thermavance, solid state heating and cooling technology owned by the company Promethient.

Thermavance is built into seats and heats or cools without using airflow. This makes the technology ideal for vehicles like motorcycles that are often exposed to the elements. Since Thermavance doesn’t use airflow, there are no holes in the seat that can get clogged with dirt or rainwater.

Promethient CEO Bill Meyers said the Northern Michigan Angels have provided diverse industry experience, as well as funding,

“They've been a great sounding board for ideas, our business plan. It's one thing to get an investor but it's another thing to get, really a consultant that can help you scale a business, in addition to providing the funds that help you get there,” he said.

According to Cannon, Northern Michigan Angels plans to continue investing in endeavors that can benefit Northern Michigan.

“We say ‘we invest in the jockey, not the horse,’ meaning we invest in the entrepreneur. In their ability to pivot as needed, their ability to take advice, because that is what is going to be needed along the way,” she said.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Northern Michigan Angels conclude 10th year with record investments