HARBOR SPRINGS — Thanks to a generous grant from the Emmet County Rotary Foundation, members of the Christ Child Society of Northern Michigan and volunteers were able to add Halo swaddles for newborns to their signature layette project.

“We just put together 420 layettes,” said Gail Torreano, committee chairperson.

An annual project of the Christ Child Society, the layettes are now available to be given as special gifts to those newborn babies and families in need, who are identified by public health departments in Emmet, Antrim, Cheboygan, Charlevoix and Otsego counties and distributed throughout the year.

The layettes consist of the Halo swaddle, a sleep sack, sleep gowns, sleep and play outfits, a towel, washcloths, burp cloths, receiving blankets, socks, caps, mittens, an outfit, books, toothbrush, thermometer, nail clippers, homemade knitted or crocheted hat and literature.

Torreano and her crew of Christ Child Society members and volunteers spent two days at Birchwood Farms Golf and Country Club in November to assemble the layettes.

"What motivates our wonderful volunteers is their love of children and their desire to make children’s lives better,” Torreano said. “This is what we always do — make a difference in a child’s life. I’m so proud and thankful for our volunteers and everyone who supports this project all year long.”

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Northern Michigan Christ Child Society completes annual layette project