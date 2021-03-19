Northern Michigan fugitive sought by state police arrested in Oscoda

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 19—A felon sought by Michigan State Police for failing to turn himself in to begin a prison sentence has been arrested, officials said Friday.

James Dominic Gross, 22, from the Lincoln area in northern Michigan, was captured after police received a tip, they said. The tipster saw an item about Gross in the news and called Northeastern Michigan Crime Stoppers.

Acting on the information, Oscoda Township police found and arrested Gross, who was hiding at a home in Oscoda, officials said.

State police said Gross pleaded guilty in February to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

During a teleconferenced hearing this month, he was sentenced to 66 months in prison and ordered to turn himself in by the end of the day. However, he never showed up and evaded arrest, authorities said. They also said Gross was wanted on new felony charges.

