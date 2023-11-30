NORTHERN MICHIGAN: HIV cases here more than double

Nov. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan is going the wrong direction in HIV cases, according to local health departments.

Officials said HIV diagnoses increased by 2.5 times, from 14 to 44 in the northern Michigan region, which includes Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Otsego, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee, Wexford and Missaukee counties.

The uptick was found by comparing information collected between 2019-2023 with data from 2014-2018.

Other findings included:

* 44 percent of the new diagnoses were diagnosed at Stage 3, which is a diagnosis of AIDS,

* 48 percent of the findings since 2021 were diagnosed this year (13 cases),

* Only four of 27 new diagnoses since January 2021 have HIV testing history,

* 67 percent of these cases were diagnosed in the emergency room or during outpatient visits,

* Nearly 41 percent do not have an identified risk, such as reported injection drug use,

* 78 percent of the new diagnoses were among residents over 30 years of age, with the majority over 40, and

* 86 percent of the new diagnoses from the last five years were male, 14 percent were female.

Older patients, plus a Stage 3 diagnosis, means an immune system susceptible to other illnesses, said Shawn Kintigh, nurse practitioner at Thomas Judd Care Center.

In these cases, "their immune system is pretty much not-existent, almost. So they're getting opportunistic infections and cancers," Kintigh said.

Safe sex education in the older demographic also is a concern.

"It's important for them to know they still need to wear condoms," said Leanne Chouinard, Thomas Judd Care Center prevention specialist. "They think they don't have to because they're past the childbearing years, but protection is still important for other reasons."

Patient interviews also showed that those diagnosed did not know about HIV testing, or the availability of medication that could be described for preventative measures, according to Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department reports.

Prevention education and a push for testing will be a focus, going forward, for the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance, Health Department of Northwest Michigan, TJCC and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.

"There is no need to panic," Kintigh said. "We are focusing on prevention methods and educating providers ... The real work begins in educating our community and in conversations between people and their primary care providers."

Kintigh recommends testing on a regular basis, encouraging people to ask for testing from health providers, and for the providers also to test everyone, regardless of risk factors.

"It's a hand-in-hand kind of thing to ensure that people are getting taken care of," Kintigh said.

Medications also can treat and reduce the risk of HIV infections, said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, HDNW director, who cited that preventative medications minimize the risk of contracting HIV from sex by 99 percent and from injection drug use by at least 74 percent.

BLDHD and HDNW clinics offer rapid tests in each of their counties — Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Otsego — which means that clients get their results before leaving those offices, said Michelle Klein, BLDHD director of personal health.

If the test is positive, follow-up blood work is completed to double-check the outcome.

On Dec. 1, the Thomas Judd Center will recognize World AIDS Day with a free movie screening of "The Holdover" at the AMC Cherry Blossom 14 Theatre in Traverse City. The screening will take place at 6:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with TJCC staff on the increase of HIV cases in the region.

World AIDS Day takes place annually to remind communities about the global effort to prevent HIV and AIDS, as well as to commemorate those who died because of the disease.

"HIV/AIDS is out there," said Melissa Hahn, HDNW Family Health director. "It is an infection that is within our communities. The best way to minimize its impact on our lives and our loved ones is to remain diligent. Everyone should have an HIV screening in their lifetime."