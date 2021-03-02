Northern Michigan man chased pair with ax, state police say

Mar. 2—A northern Michigan man was charged Monday after allegedly chasing people with an ax last week in Cheboygan County, state police said.

Troopers with the Gaylord Post and Tuscarora Township police officers were dispatched to a home in Walker Township at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. On the scene, they found Chance Earl-Church Leese with injuries to his face and hands and appearing to be intoxicated, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

Witnesses reported the 21-year-old had started arguing with another man and assaulted a woman, then chased them with a splitting maul as they tried to leave, according to the release.

Leese tossed the weapon at their vehicle, which had children inside, and caused a large dent in the rear passenger side, state police said.

The Afton resident was arrested and held in the Cheboygan County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday in the county's 89th District Court on nine counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, second-degree child abuse, domestic violence, assault and battery and malicious destruction of personal property less than $200.

Bond was set at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 19.