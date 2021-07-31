Northern Ohio man indicted in rape of Miami University student

Jul. 30—A Butler County grand jury handed down a 10-count indictment Thursday against a northern Ohio man in the rape last weekend of a Miami University student.

Zachary Michael Frankart, 21, is charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery; two counts of attempted rape; and one count of gross sexual imposition, all felony charges, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman early Saturday after giving her a ride from a bar.

Oxford police responded around 1:20 a.m. to North College Avenue after a passerby called 911 who reported he found a crying woman lying in a front yard who said she had been raped.

The Miami student said she did not know her assailant but that she accepted a ride from him from an uptown bar, according to a release posted to the Oxford Division of Police Facebook page.

Police officers and detectives said they identified a suspect within hours of the sexual assault report and found him at a local hotel.

Frankart of Clyde in Sandusky County was arrested Saturday and booked into the Butler County Jail. He is no longer listed as a jail inmate, online records show.

It is not clear when he will be arraigned on the charges in Butler County Common Pleas Court.