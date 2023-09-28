Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force captures woman who escaped from Lisbon facility

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has captured a 37-year-old woman who escaped from the Eastern Ohio Correction Center in Lisbon last month.

The task force, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested Ashley Croley on Thursday morning in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue in Youngstown.

After escaping on Aug. 5, Croley was accused of stealing a car nearby and running over a man’s foot in the process, authorities said. She was indicted Sept. 15 in Columbiana County on charges of escape, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felonious assault and vehicular assault.

The task force also reported arresting a man, identified as an associate of Croley, on Thursday. The task force said he was charged with obstruction of justice due to his actions during the arrest.

Both were taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

“Our task force and law enforcement partners did a great job staying with this case and ensuring the judicial process was carried out,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a prepared statement.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ashley Croley captured in Youngstown by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive