Northern rockhopper penguin chick hatches at Edinburgh Zoo

An endangered penguin chick has successfully hatched at Edinburgh Zoo.

It is the third northern rockhopper penguin to have hatched at the zoo in the last year.

The species is threatened by climate change, changes in marine ecosystems and overfishing.

Native to the southern Indian and Atlantic Oceans, the penguins are recognised for their distinctive yellow feathered eyebrows.

Michael Livingstone, senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said the first hatching of breeding season was exciting news.

"The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on the youngster at this sensitive time," he said.

Staff at the zoo said last year's two chicks had settled into the colony well.

Edinburgh Zoo is home to more than 100 penguins from three species: king, northern rockhopper and gentoo.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is part of the European breeding programme for northern rockhopper penguins.

It has worked to help safeguard the species in the wild for many years.