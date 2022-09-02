Northern Star Resources' (ASX:NST) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Northern Star Resources Limited's (ASX:NST) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.115 on 29th of September. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 3.1%, which is below the industry average.

Northern Star Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Northern Star Resources' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 61.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.025 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.23. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. Northern Star Resources has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Northern Star Resources May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings has been rising at 3.2% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 3.2% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Northern Star Resources' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Northern Star Resources that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

