Northern Star Warns Border Restrictions Driving Up Labor Costs

Jason Scott
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Northern Star Resources Ltd. is the latest Australian miner warning that pandemic-driven border restrictions in the nation’s major resources state continue to drive up labor-cost pressures.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“It’s been tough,” Chief Executive Stuart Tonkin said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Thursday. “Because over the last couple of years Western Australia has really kept a very tight border, the typical interstate or international imports to supplement that labor pool just hasn’t been there.”

Western Australia, where Northern Star is based and has the bulk of its gold-mining operations, is one of the world’s last jurisdictions attempting to eliminate Covid-19 from within its community through strict border controls and quarantine rules.

The state’s resources industry, which is a crucial source of revenue for Australia, relies on flying in workers to remote sites, which has been extremely difficult for the past two years. That’s led to labor shortages for everything from truck drivers to explosive experts.

Read: Dearth of Explosive Experts to Drivers Hurt Top Australia Miners

Tonkin added that the shortages had seen companies “robbing” talent, increasing cost pressures in labor and creating uncertainty that was disrupting plans for many businesses.

Still, Northern Star posted a A$261 million ($187 million) profit for the six months to Dec. 31, up 43% from the corresponding period the year before. It said it remains on track to meet full-year production guidance, despite Western Australia’s border restrictions and their associated labor and cost impacts.

A deal announced in 2020 to acquire Saracen Mineral Holdings has allowed Northern Star to take full control of the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia. The company aims to almost double gold production by 2026 to 2 million ounces a year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Ups Benefits for Retail Workers in Tightening Labor Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to significantly increase its benefits for U.S. retail store workers as it grapples with a tightening labor market and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increas

  • Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Mulling Strategic Options for Legacy Energy Business

    The company would rather focus on its highly successful bitcoin mining efforts.

  • Analysis-After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

    Global supplies of diesel are dwindling as refiners struggle to keep pace with rapid post-pandemic demand recovery, exacerbating an acute global energy shortage which has already sent the prices of gas, coal and crude oil soaring. At a time when global central banks are fretting over inflation rates not seen for decades, diesel shortages would push up fuel and transportation costs further and add more upward pressure on retail prices. The U.S. and Asian diesel imports on which Europe relies have been limited in recent weeks due to higher domestic consumption for manufacturing and road fuel purposes.

  • Even If This Is a Bond Bear Market, Things May Not End Badly

    (Bloomberg) -- The question of the day is whether we’re in a bond bear market. After all, we don’t even know what one looks like. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarI was on record a month ago saying 2022 would see a prolonge

  • One in three Americans have detectable levels of toxic weedkiller, study finds

    Human exposure to 2,4-D has substantially risen despite a multitude of health and environmental concerns A herbicide-resistant weed grows in a field of soyabeans in Three Oaks, Michigan. Photograph: Jim West/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock One in three people across America have detectable levels of a toxic herbicide linked to cancers, birth defects and hormonal imbalances, a major nationwide survey has found. Human exposure to the herbicide 2,4-D has substantially risen amid expanding use amon

  • China Evergrande shares firm after chairman vows full construction, no fire sales

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped on Thursday after the chairman of the world's most indebted property developer said it would resume construction, and ruled out fire sales. Evergrande, with more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion international bonds deemed to be in default, has been struggling to repay creditors, suppliers, and deliver homes. China Evergrande needs to clear its debt by fully restoring construction and sales activities and not by selling assets on the cheap, its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, told an internal meeting, vowing to complete half of pre-sold homes this year.

  • Letters: 'It’s not a privilege to be born malnourished, drug-addicted, or unwanted.'

    Letters to the Editor

  • Oil prices steady as investors eye U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets. Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows. U.S. crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels - their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Analyst Report: Ford Motor Co.

    Ford Motor Co., based in Dearborn, Michigan, manufactures and sells automobiles on six continents. With about 175,000 employees and 65 plants worldwide, the company's automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln. The company also provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit.

  • Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw

    The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw this week for crude oil to be 2.025 million barrels after analysts predicted a build of 675,000 barrels.

  • Trump’s trade war was a total flop

    Many trade experts said Trump's trade war with China would harm, not help, the US economy. New data shows they were right.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • India Wheat Exports Set for Record With Rare Surge in Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- India is making a rare appearance near the ranks of the world’s wheat-trade heavyweights this season.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe country is expected to ship a record 7 million tons in the 2021-22 yea

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Semiconductor chip supply to normalize in 2022, says Mexico's auto industry

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A global semiconductor shortage that has weighed on Mexico's auto sector should normalize throughout the year and chip supply should reach pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022, the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) said on Tuesday. "We expect the shortage of semiconductors to stabilize throughout the year and towards the second semester they may return to levels that we had prior to the pandemic," AMIA head Fausto Cuevas said in a press conference. Official data last week showed that Mexico's auto production and exports fell in January from a year earlier, the seventh straight monthly decline, as COVID-19 pandemic shocks and the semiconductor shortage has hurt the sector.