Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) investors are sitting on a loss of 43% if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) share price slid 44% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 16%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 6.6% in that time. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 6.1%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Northern Technologies International share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Northern Technologies International's revenue is actually up 36% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Northern Technologies International has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Northern Technologies International in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Northern Technologies International shareholders are down 43% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Northern Technologies International that you should be aware of.

