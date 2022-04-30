Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.70

The board of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of July, with investors receiving US$0.70 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 2.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Northern Trust's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, Northern Trust's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.6% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Northern Trust has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Northern Trust's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Northern Trust Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments.

