Is Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (CVE:NEE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Northern Vertex Mining's Debt?

As you can see below, Northern Vertex Mining had US$13.0m of debt at March 2019, down from US$35.9m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$6.30m in cash leading to net debt of about US$6.66m.

A Look At Northern Vertex Mining's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Northern Vertex Mining had liabilities of US$21.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$30.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.30m as well as receivables valued at US$34.0k due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$45.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$55.3m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Northern Vertex Mining's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Northern Vertex Mining will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

While it hasn't made a profit, at least Northern Vertex Mining booked its first revenue as a publicly listed company, in the last twelve months.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Northern Vertex Mining had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$2.9m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$15m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. For riskier companies like Northern Vertex Mining I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.