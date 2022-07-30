Northern Virginia man sentenced for distributing fentanyl throughout Petersburg area

RICHMOND — A Loudoun County man has been sentenced to 162 months in a federal prison for trafficking fentanyl in and around Petersburg from 2020 until last year.

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson handed down the sentence to Salahudin Mitchell, 39, of Sterling, Friday morning, according to an announcement from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Mitchell pleaded guilty last March to one count of distributing more than 40 grams of the controlled substance and faced the possibility of a 40-year prison sentence.

Court documents indicate Mitchell was responsible for moving approximately 270 grams of fentanyl and two kilograms of heroin through Petersburg from 2020 through October 2021. A team of investigators from Petersburg Police, Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives became aware of the activity and launched the probe.

Between April and October of last year, undercover agents arranged for nine fentanyl purchases with Mitchell. During that time, he also possessed a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, which authorities said was illegal because of his previous federal conviction and subsequent eight-year prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Federal prison records indicate he was released from prison on that charge in 2009.

Mitchell was arrested in November.

A search warrant issued when Mitchell was arrested recovered a quantity of fetanyl along with heroin and cocaine. Agents also seized an undisclosed amount of cash and a drug-weighing scale at his residence.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid normally used for treating severe pain and advanced cancer pain. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has described it as "50 to 100 times more potent than morphine." In recent years, illegal drug sellers have laced their supplies with fentanyl to increase the addictive nature.

