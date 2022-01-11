Northern Wisconsin snowmobiler hit sled dog 'on purpose,' breaking its legs, musher says

March 7: Ryan Redington leaves the Iditarod Sled Dog Race start area at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska.

BAYFIELD – A sled dog on a team belonging to musher Ryan Redington suffered two broken legs Saturday when hit by a snowmobile along the Tri-County Corridor trail in Bayfield County, in northwest Wisconsin.

"The snowmobile driver just stopped at Skerbeck Road and was going down the trail on the right side and then he increased speeds and went left away from the right side of the trail to near the edge of the trail where my team was at and hit my team," Redington, an Iditarod racer, wrote on the Bayfield County Snowmobile Alliance's Facebook page. "I saw it happening and I knew I had to tip my sled to the right off the trail or otherwise he was going to connect with my sled and me."

In a comment on a local snowmobile club's Facebook, Redington said he believes the snowmobiler acted "on purpose."

Redington said the dog broke both rear legs. The musher, who lives in Skagway, Alaska, and has previously raced his team in northwest Wisconsin, was unhurt.

He didn't get a good look at the snowmobile, but told the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office that the snowmobile that struck the dog was traveling eastbound and might have been yellow, the Duluth ABC affiliate station WDIO reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-373-6120.

This is the second recent incident involving sled dogs and training in that region. In October, dogs on the team of musher John Fisher were hit by a vehicle in Minnesota's Itasca County, according to the TV station. Three of Fisher's dogs were injured.

