Northern York County man charged with rape of a child: police

A northern York County man has been charged with rape of a child, according to Carroll Township Police.

Troy J. Hickey, 34, of the 600 block of East Siddonsburg Road in Monaghan Township, has been charged with numerous offenses, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Police began an investigation into a sexual assault over the summer. The child is 13 years old, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The sexual contact happened over a period of time, police said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police allege Hickey told the child not to tell anyone what he was doing to him, the affidavit states.

Police attempted to interview Hickey, but he would not speak with the detective, the affidavit states. Police also reached out to Hickey's attorney, who advised his client would not be speaking with the detective.

Hickey has been released on $50,000 bail, according to court records.

His attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Monaghan Township man charged with rape of a child: Carroll Twp. Police