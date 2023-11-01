Northern York County man dies after falling into garage pit: coroner

A Washington Township man died Tuesday after falling into a garage pit at his home, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

The coroner's office responded around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the residence in the 1800 block of Detters Mill Road, a news release states.

The man's body was found facedown in a pit in his garage. He apparently had been working earlier in the day around a water valve in the pit, the release states.

It is believed that he could not easily get out of the constrained space, the release states.

"It is not known if a medical event precipitated the incident, but upon investigation, the death is believed to have been due to positional asphyxia," the release states.

The manner of death is accidental, the release states.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

