Northern York County Regional Police will have a new home, thanks to a $4.5 million grant

The Northern York County Regional Police will soon have a new home, thanks to a $4.5 million state grant and a partnership with an industrial developer.

The funding, which was given by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant Program, will help the department build a new $11.5 million headquarters in Manchester Township. According to the police department, the facility will be funded by the grant, private contributions and sponsorships, municipal funds and contributions from its developer, NorthPoint Development.

The new headquarters will be part of a massive new warehouse complex, the Manchester Commerce Center.

NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City-based developer, will be creating the complex, per a news release. They met with department officials in 2021 and agreed to provide them with 11 acres of land in a building-ready condition as part of the Commerce Center.

This is a rendering of that facility.

According to the release, plans for the new police headquarters began when the Northern York County Regional Police Board of Commissioners ordered a site assessment and feasibility study. The feasibility study found that the department needed a facility with more than 34,000 square feet of space on at least five acres of land, with an estimated construction cost of $12.5 million.

Northern Regional is the largest regional department in Pennsylvania, providing police services to 88,000 residents in 11 municipalities. The department currently has 65 officers.

The department's current location on East Canal Road is landlocked, with a total lot size of 1.5 acres, and was not suitable for the new facility, the release stated. The new building can accommodate the police department for the next 50 years.

This is a rendering of that facility.

The new building will have state-of-the-art training facilities for physical fitness, classroom, hands-on and virtual-reality training. An emergency operations center is embedded in facility design, providing a modern emergency management infrastructure and capability during major incidents, according to the release.

It will also include:

Locker room facilities for both male and female officers.

Equipment storage.

Dedicated space for the processing of evidence.

Improved evidence intake and storage.

Secure parking for police vehicles and staff.

Construction is slated to begin in the Spring of 2024 with the building being completed in 2025, the release said.

