Northfield 6-year-old missing after mother’s suicide Saturday

Police are asking the public’s help in finding a potentially endangered missing child whose mother was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide.

Authorities said Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead in her Northfield apartment Saturday. They believe she may have been involved in her daughter’s disappearance.

Elle Ragin, 6, has brown curly hair and brown eyes. She is 3 feet 6 inches tall, and about 45 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts, or who may have seen the child or her mother over the past two weeks, to call the Northfield Police Dept. 507-645-4477 or dial 911.

