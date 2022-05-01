Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.13

The board of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of May, with investors receiving US$0.13 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.0%, which is around the industry average.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 18.4% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 52%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.17 to US$0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

