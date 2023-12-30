Northfield Township house explosion kills at least 3, leaves 2 in critical condition

At least three people are dead and two more are in critical condition after a house explosion in Northfield Township Saturday afternoon, according to multiple media reports.

Northfield Township Police Lieutenant Dave Powell told CBS Detroit that Northfield Township Police and Michigan State Police responded to the scene on Winters Lane in Northfield Township, right outside of Whitmore Lake, around 4 p.m. The explosion could be heard about nine miles away, Powell said, sending debris into the air that landed on the other side of US-23.

Emergency services from nearby counties helped respond to the scene, Huron Valley Ambulance spokesman Marc Breckinridge told MLive. The two individuals in critical condition were transported to Michigan Medicine.

Officials say that the house is completely destroyed, leaving only the basement behind, but no other homes were damaged in the incident. DTE is on the scene to confirm the area is safe, and fire and hazmat crews are expected to respond shortly to secure the scene.

The victims have not yet been identified and the cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

Explosion in Whitmore Lake, Michigan pic.twitter.com/0c9WfCUoOs — Nate Mark (@NateMark456313) December 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Northfield Township house explosion kills at least 3