What Is Northgate plc’s (LON:NTG) Share Price Doing?

Northgate plc (LON:NTG), which is in the transportation business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to £4.19 at one point, and dropping to the lows of £3.6. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Northgate’s current trading price of £3.61 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Northgate’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Northgate still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Northgate’s ratio of 11.4x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.38x, which means if you buy Northgate today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Northgate should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, it seems like Northgate’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Northgate?

LSE:NTG Future Profit December 26th 18 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Northgate’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NTG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NTG? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NTG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NTG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

