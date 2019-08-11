Northgate plc (LON:NTG) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

It looks like Northgate plc (LON:NTG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 15th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

Northgate's upcoming dividend is UK£0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.18 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Northgate stock has a trailing yield of around 5.7% on the current share price of £3.195. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Northgate can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Northgate paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 104% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Northgate paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Northgate's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Northgate earnings per share are up 5.2% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Northgate's dividend payments per share have declined at 24% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Northgate worth buying for its dividend? Northgate delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and 104% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. To summarise, Northgate looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

