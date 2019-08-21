NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Shareholders Booked A 63% Gain In The Last Five Years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) share price is up 63% in the last 5 years, clearly besting than the market return of around -3.5% (ignoring dividends).

We don't think NorthIsle Copper and Gold's revenue of CA$99,659 is enough to establish significant demand. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that NorthIsle Copper and Gold will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as NorthIsle Copper and Gold investors might know.

When it reported in March 2019 NorthIsle Copper and Gold had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just CA$151k to be specific. So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. It's a testament to the popularity of the business plan that the share price gained 10% per year, over 5 years, despite the weak balance sheet. The image below shows how NorthIsle Copper and Gold's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how NorthIsle Copper and Gold's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.5% in the twelve months, NorthIsle Copper and Gold shareholders did even worse, losing 46%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before spending more time on NorthIsle Copper and Gold it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

