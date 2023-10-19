Northland woman still waiting for fire hydrant a year later
One Northland homeowner complains she feels like a low priority. Last year, the fire hydrant in front of her home was destroyed in a crash. It still hasn't been replaced.
One Northland homeowner complains she feels like a low priority. Last year, the fire hydrant in front of her home was destroyed in a crash. It still hasn't been replaced.
Team owners' renewal of Goodell sends a message they like the direction he's taking the league. Here's what that will entail going forward.
In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space Industries will be landing its next spacecraft in Australia as it continues working with U.S. regulators to get its first mission approved for reentry in Utah, the company announced Thursday. The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration rejected Varda’s application to land its first in-space manufacturing spacecraft in the Utah desert last month. Varda CEO Delian Asparouhov told TechCrunch in a recent interview that the issue is primarily due to the three parties coordinating under a new reentry framework called Part 450.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
With fall sports in full swing, it's time for a new set — and over 14,000 fans love this one.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had to pay up on an "agreement" with a teammate.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
A first-generation Jeep Wrangler in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Terry Stotts joined the Bucks this past offseason and briefly reunited with Damian Lillard in Milwaukee.
They can be used to keep anything closed — cabinets, campers, even back doors.
Highly recommend flipping through this while sipping your morning cup of coffee in an IV. (Which is an actual recipe in the book!)
"I literally had no feeling in my legs for four days. I couldn't walk for four or five days." Mecole Hardman said Thursday.
If you don't have central heat but want to subtly warm up an entire room, this wall-mounted space heater is your best bet. All you need is an outlet.
You'll wear these 24/7. The post 6 cute and cozy sweatshirts under $50 at Nordstrom to buy today and live in this fall appeared first on In The Know.
The update will help investors set expectations for ESPN's upcoming DTC service as well as any potential divestitures.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
2024 Genesis G70 sport sedan gets a bigger 2.5-liter four-cylinder with more power and torque among other upgrades.
Here is one player for each of the first 10 rounds who is being underrated in fantasy basketball drafts.
Earnings came under more pressure at several mid-sized financial institutions during the third quarter, showing that the stresses of the spring are not entirely past.
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Poshmark is shutting down its international businesses – operations in India, Australia and the UK – as the social shopping marketplace shifts attention to "core markets," the company informed customers. The firm's marketplace will become inaccessible in India, Australia and the UK on November 2, it said. Poshmark expanded to India and Australia in 2021, whereas its entry to the UK happened in January this year.