Northland woman still waiting for fire hydrant a year later

In-space manufacturing startup Varda Space Industries will be landing its next spacecraft in Australia as it continues working with U.S. regulators to get its first mission approved for reentry in Utah, the company announced Thursday. The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration rejected Varda’s application to land its first in-space manufacturing spacecraft in the Utah desert last month. Varda CEO Delian Asparouhov told TechCrunch in a recent interview that the issue is primarily due to the three parties coordinating under a new reentry framework called Part 450.