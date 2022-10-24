Northmont City Schools teacher resigns after misconduct allegation involving student

A Northmont City Schools teacher has resigned following an allegation of misconduct with a student earlier this month.

The staff member voluntarily resigned his position, effective immediately, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed with News Center 7 on Monday.

According to a letter News Center 7 obtained from the school district, the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave on October 6.

>> ‘Graphic and brutal betrayal of trust;’ Accused ex-Yellow Springs doctor facing 80+ years in prison

“This action is being taken pending investigation into matters related to your employment as a teacher for the Northmont City Schools District. Specifically, there is an allegation you may have inappropriately engaged a student,” the letter stated.

The letter stated that the teacher could not be on school grounds or have any contact with students unless it was to respond to direct questions regarding academics.

The letter stated that the action was taken as part of a standard investigatory procedure and did not constitute a disciplinary action or determination of wrongdoing.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.