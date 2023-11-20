A Northport man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead Sunday.

Around 12 p.m., officers with the Northport Police Department responded to a residence in the 3200 block of 28th Street after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found 79-year-old Donna Adams dead from a gunshot wound, said Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Sellers said the suspect in the fatal shooting is her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, who was still on scene and taken into custody.

Donna Adams had a prolonged illness and there was no evidence of an argument before the shooting, Sellers said.

Gerald Adams has been charged with murder and committed to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond, pursuant to Aniah’s Law.

The case is still under investigation and no further information is available.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Northport man charged with shooting, killing 79-year-old wife