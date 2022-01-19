🌱 Northport Murder Arrest + Robert Shelton History + The Venue

Good Morning, Tuscaloosa! Here's everything you need to know to get this Wednesday morning started off on an informed note.

In today's Daily, we have these stories and more ...

An in-depth piece of local history.

New multi-use concept coming to Northport.

Arrest made in fatal Monday shooting.

First, today's weather: Mostly cloudy. High: 61 | Low: 41.

🗞 Here are the top 5 stories today in Tuscaloosa 🗞

A new concept — dubbed, The Venue — is coming to Northport and aims to offer five restaurants, a full-service pub and an ice cream shop in 2022. (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread) ICYMI, here's my definitive history of Robert Shelton: An 8,500-word odyssey that provides the most comprehensive narrative to date of a Tuscaloosa man and Northport resident who arguably became the most powerful figure to emerge from American hate groups in the 20th century. (Tuscaloosa Patch) University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban was joined by other leading figures with ties to West Virginia in urging U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. (WVUA 23) The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater announced on Tuesday that folk rockers The Avett Brothers will take the stage in T-Town on Saturday, April 30. Tickets go on sale Friday. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The University of Alabama System reported 498 COVID-19 cases in its first update since early December, with the student newspaper reporting 70% of positive tests coming from students. (Ainsley Platt, Crimson White)

From our sponsor:

Today's Tuscaloosa Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

🗓 Today in Tuscaloosa 🗓

T-Town Weekly Cornhole Tournaments (More)

👨‍💻 Other stories I'm reading today 👨‍💻

- WATCH: Rep. Terri Sewell joins CBS 42 News to discuss voting rights (CBS 42 News)

Story continues

- Governor Ivey calls special session to handle task of appropriating ARPA funds (ABC 33/40)

- Alabama basketball trying to reverse 3-game skid, fall from rankings (John Zenor, Associated Press)

- Legacy Community Federal Credit Union names new CEO (AJ O'Leary, Birmingham Business Journal)

- Alabama’s child COVID hospitalizations hit another record, four on ventilators (Eddie Burkhalter, Alabama Political Reporter)

- The Port of Mobile: Positioned for Future Growth (Alabama Daily News)

- “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era” By: Laurence Leamer (Alabama Public Radio)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Loving the Tuscaloosa Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ryan.phillips@patch.com

Alrighty, you're all good for today! I'll see you soon.

— RP

This article originally appeared on the Tuscaloosa Patch