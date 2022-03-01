Sirens

A Northport woman has been charged with reckless murder and other counts in the death of a pregnant mother of four killed in a Tuscaloosa County wreck last summer.

A blood test found several anti-anxiety and anti-seizure prescription medications in the blood of driver Anna Dalrymple after the July 5 crash on U.S. Highway 43, according to court records.

Dalrymple, 36, crossed the center line in her 2007 Volvo, hitting a Honda Pilot driven by Audra Mary Rogers, who was unable to avoid the head-on crash, investigators said.

Dalrymple was charged with reckless endangerment for injuries that her infant daughter, who was not in a child seat, suffered in the wreck, authorities said.

Dalrymple also is charged with four counts of first-degree assault for injuries suffered by Rogers’ four sons. Rogers, 36, was also from Northport.

It wasn’t known if Dalrymple had a lawyer.

Rogers was a three-time powerlifting state record holder and was expecting her fifth child when she was killed.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Northport woman charged with reckless murder in 2021 wreck