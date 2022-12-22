Is Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE:NOC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Northrop Grumman's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Northrop Grumman is:

40% = US$5.5b ÷ US$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.40.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Northrop Grumman's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

To begin with, Northrop Grumman has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 17% net income growth seen by Northrop Grumman over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Northrop Grumman's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is NOC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NOC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Northrop Grumman Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Northrop Grumman has a low three-year median payout ratio of 21%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 79% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Northrop Grumman has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 30% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 26% over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Northrop Grumman's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

