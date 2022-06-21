Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE:NOC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Northrop Grumman's (NYSE:NOC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.6% over the past week. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Northrop Grumman's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Northrop Grumman is:

43% = US$5.8b ÷ US$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.43.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Northrop Grumman's Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Northrop Grumman has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 16% net income growth seen by Northrop Grumman over the past five years. growth

We then compared Northrop Grumman's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is NOC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NOC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Northrop Grumman Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 25% (implying that the company retains 75% of its profits), it seems that Northrop Grumman is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Northrop Grumman has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 26%. Still, forecasts suggest that Northrop Grumman's future ROE will drop to 27% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Northrop Grumman's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

