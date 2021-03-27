Northrop Grumman Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $319.02 per share and the market cap of $53.2 billion, Northrop Grumman stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Northrop Grumman is shown in the chart below.


Because Northrop Grumman is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 14% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.28% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Northrop Grumman has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which is in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Northrop Grumman at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Northrop Grumman is fair. This is the debt and cash of Northrop Grumman over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Northrop Grumman has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $36.8 billion and earnings of $19.02 a share. Its operating margin is 11.05%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, the profitability of Northrop Grumman is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Northrop Grumman over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Northrop Grumman is 14%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Northrop Grumman's return on invested capital is 9.17, and its cost of capital is 5.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Northrop Grumman is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC, 30-year Financials)appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Northrop Grumman stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

