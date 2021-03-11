Northrop unveils new ‘Sky Viper’ chain gun as US Army considers weapons for future helos

Jen Judson
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — Northrop Grumman is initiating the build of a first production representative prototype of its 20mm chain gun dubbed “Sky Viper” for the U.S. Army to evaluate for Future Vertical Lift aircraft, the company said March 10 during a media briefing.

The service is already deep into the evaluation of another 20mm weapon system — the XM915 Gatling gun from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems — but also plans to conduct a similar evaluation of Northrop’s Sky Viper that will help it decide what type of gun system is best for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA).

FARA, along with the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), are expected to be fielded in the 2030 timeframe as part of a complete Future Vertical Lift architecture to include Air-Launched Effects and other capabilities.

The Army plans to equip FARA with a 20mm cannon of its choosing regardless of what aircraft is ultimately chosen for the mission.

Both the GD XM915 gun and the Sky Viper are being evaluated and tested through the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC), which is partnered with both companies and funding each effort.

“This 20mm cannon is intended to provide superior performance when compared to other legacy Gatling guns that are used on the market,” Quinn Canole, Northrop’s Guns Operating Unit deputy director, said during the briefing.

The gun is based on the M230 cannon currently installed on the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter but “we’re also integrating newer technologies, modern technologies to reduce the overall weight and recoil of the system so that we can ensure that we’re meeting the FARA requirements,” Canole said.

Northrop is pursuing chain gun technology over other weapon systems because it is reliable, easy to maintain and has “superior accuracy,” Canole said.

When Northrop acquired Orbital ATK in 2017 it took in its Bushmaster family of chain guns.

The new gun will offer increased stowed kills and reduce ammunition loadout, Canole added. And by introducing new technologies, the company will lower the recoil loads taking the stress off the aircraft.

The new gun is expected to increase the rate of fire that is seen now on the Apache.

The company is taking experience from its suite of advanced ammunition technologies like the 30mm ammunition line to develop 20mm projectiles “with significantly improved lethality against a range of targets including troops, [unmanned aerial vehicles], rotary- and fixed-wing assets and other assets in the deep battle space,” Canole said.

The cannon has completed initial design reviews with DEVCOM, according to Canole, and primary modeling and functional testing has been completed. “To go into a little bit more detail on that, we have performed risk reduction testing on non-firing prototypes. We have physical prototypes, we’ve been able to function and ensure that all of the subsystems of the weapon are operating the way we intend them to,” he said.

Once the first production article is built, the company will transition into full-scale live firing in the late spring or early summer, Canole said, and will hand it over to the government to go into additional testing.

The Army will ultimately evaluate both weapon systems from GD and Northrop to make a decision on the path forward, taking into account size, weight, power, accuracy and which one can most seamlessly integrate into the whole platform.

Compared to a Gatling gun, which Canole said is primarily geared toward area suppression, “ours is geared toward a high degree of accuracy, so essentially, fewer shots fired and more shots hitting the targets.”

Testing and evaluation of the GD gun is already well underway. Brig. Gen. Wally Rugen, who is in charge of Army Future Vertical Lift modernization, told Defense News in a recent interview that the cannon had fired 7,000 rounds at the Ethan Allen firing range in Bolton, Vermont, in December 2020.

The Army plans to fire off another 150,000 rounds this fiscal year at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

The service also plans to bring the GD gun to Project Convergence 2021 later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • The B-21 Bomber Is the Coolest Plane We've Never Seen

    The mysterious Raider will be the Air Force’s first new bomber in more than 30 years.

  • The heavy-duty ship the US needs to protect its thawing border with Russia 'is just falling apart,' captain says

    Polar Star can still get the job done, but the 45-year-old ship is "definitely showing its age," its commanding officer said.

  • Strategic Long-Range Cannon effort on hold ahead of report

    The National Academy of Sciences is expected to issue a report on the technical feasibility of a long-range cannon that can fire artillery 1,000 nautical miles, then the Army will decide what's next.

  • The US Navy put stealth destroyer Zumwalt to the test by sailing it into a very rough storm with waves as high as 20 feet

    The Zumwalt's captain previously said the warship handles well in rough seas. This latest test confirmed it.

  • The Pentagon Is Using the SR-71's Legendary Engine for ... Something

    The Pratt & Whitney J58 made the Blackbird the fastest air-breathing plane ever. Which hypersonic aircraft needs the engine now?

  • The Department of Defense's multi-billion dollar "forever chemicals" contamination problem

    Multiple states are pressuring the Department of Defense to address its widespread "forever chemical" problem after the Pentagon admitted hundreds of drinking water systems were contaminated through the use of flame-retardant foam at military bases around the country.Why it matters: As alarm over the health and environmental impact of these chemicals continues to grow, DoD has said that cleaning the pollution and finding the alternative fire-fighting system that Congress has demanded will cost billions of dollars. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Seven states — New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Vermont — have passed regulations on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water. Some of those states are now struggling with how to enforce those standards when the federal government violates them, according to Bloomberg Law.New Jersey sued the federal government in January for violating its drinking water standards for PFAS, claiming DoD's use of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst elevated levels of the chemicals in groundwater and drinking water wells.New Jersey wants the federal government to pay the current and future costs for investigating, cleaning up and monitoring PFAS and for medical monitoring of residents whose drinking water had been contaminated. DoD could not comment on the New Jersey lawsuit because it is ongoing, Peter Hughes, a spokesperson for the department, told Axios.By the numbers: DoD told Congress in 2018 that at least 564 public or private drinking water systems near suspected or known releases of AFFF by DoD had been contaminated with PFOS and PFOA, two types of PFAS that have been linked to adverse health effects, including an increased risk of developing cancer.It also disclosed that 24 drinking water systems that it operated contained levels of these chemicals above standards in the Environmental Protection Agency's drinking water health advisory, according to a 2019 department report.The department said it notified all people relying on those systems to stop drinking the water and provided an alternative source of water after the contamination was discovered."No one — on or off base — is drinking water above the Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory level where DoD is the known source of PFAS," Hughes said.DoD is assessing at least 693 military installations across the country where it suspects that PFAS-containing AFFF may have been used, Hughes added.Maureen Sullivan, DoD's top environment official at the time, told lawmakers in a 2019 hearing that cleaning up military sites would cost around $2 billion.Hughes said the department is still estimating the entire cleanup cost at the installations.How it works: AFFF is a firefighting foam used by DoD since the 1970s to quickly extinguish fuel fires on ships and airplanes.A fast fire suppression system like AFFF is necessary for those vehicles because people on board are usually dangerously close to fuel and munitions.Because of their strength, PFAS can remain in the environment for hundreds of years while accumulating in fish, wildlife and humans.The department stopped using the foam while testing and training for emergencies in 2016 unless it can be completely contained and properly disposed of.Hughes said starting in 2019, the department required that new supplies of AFFF do not contain levels of PFOS above 800 parts per billion, which is the smallest concentration of the chemical that can be reliably measured.What's next: The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020 required DoD to find and adopt a replacement for AFFF, but it has not yet found a foam that meets its safety standards, according to a 2020 report from the department's PFAS task force.DoD is currently investing more than $49 million over the next four years to research, develop and test an alternative, though the Pentagon said in a 2020 hearing that research had been temporarily delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.Once an alternative is found, the department will have to remove the foams from its fleet of approximately 3,000 firefighting vehicles and modify those vehicles so they can use the new alternative. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Scientists baffled by sudden increase in sinkholes

    The sinkholes are swallowing homes and hurting farmers.

  • C8 Corvette Falls Off Lift

    Yeah, that’ll buff out no problem…

  • EV startup Canoo plans to roll out American-built, pod-like electric pickup in 2023

    Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc on Wednesday said it will introduce an American-built pod-like electric pickup truck in 2023, following in the footsteps of several rivals also entering the most popular segment of the U.S. automotive market. Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila revealed the timing for the truck ahead of an Automobility LA event on Thursday. Aquila told Reuters he was aiming to launch the rounded, snub-nosed truck in the first quarter of 2023, and Canoo will build the vehicle in a U.S. microfactory it intends to open.

  • Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub seen in film catch fire

    The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap, fire officials said. After the Cold War, the submarine known as Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Finland, and as a set for the 2002 Ford movie “K-19: The Widowmaker.”

  • It Sure Looks Like Humans Have Found a Way to Reverse Aging

    A landmark study shows this age-old tech is the key.

  • Children lose parents as thousands flee after Equatorial Guinea blast

    Callers seeking the parents of lost children have been regularly dialling in to radio and television programmes since a series of explosions levelled much of Equatorial Guinea's largest city and sent thousands fleeing for the countryside. Three days on, residents of Bata are still coming to grips with the full scale of a tragedy that has killed at least 105 people and injured more than 600 others. Drone footage aired on state television showed block after block of public housing in the coastal city either completely destroyed or close to it, the remnants of their roofs and walls strewn across the neighbourhood's dirt roads.

  • North Carolina man split a $4 million lottery prize — but his ‘luck didn’t end there’

    “I never thought it would ever happen to me.”

  • Is this the end of forests as we've known them?

    Trees lost to drought and wildfires are not returning. Climate change is taking a toll on the world’s forests - and radically changing the environment before our eyes ‘Now’s a good time to go visit national parks with big trees.’ Illustration: Veronica Bolivar/The Guardian Camille Stevens-Rumann never used to worry about seeing dead trees. As a wildland firefighter in the American west, she encountered untold numbers killed in blazes she helped to extinguish. She knew fires are integral to forests in this part of the world; they prune out smaller trees, giving room to the rest and even help the seeds of some species to germinate. “We have largely operated under the assumption that forests are going to come back after fires,” Stevens-Rumann said. But starting in about 2013, she noticed something unsettling. In certain places, the trees were not returning. For an analysis she performed of sites across the Rocky Mountains, she found that almost one-third of places that had burned since 2000 had no trees regrowing whatsoever. Instead of tree seedlings, there were shrubs and flowers. This shift – echoed across a warming world – is a distinct phenomenon from trees dying because of direct human intervention such as logging. These trees are dying without humans laying a hand on them, at least physically, and they are not resprouting. Forests cover 30% of the planet’s land surface, and yet, as humans heat the atmosphere, some locations where they would have grown now appear too dry or hot to support them. Sequoias at Mariposa Grove of Yosemite, California. Sequoias are dying in remarkable numbers. Photograph: Natureworld/Alamy In western North America, huge swaths of forested areas may become unsuitable for trees owing to climate change, say researchers. In the Rocky Mountains, estimates hold that by 2050, about 15% of the forests would not grow back if felled by fire because the climate would no longer suit them. In Alberta, Canada, about half of existing forests could vanish by 2100. In the south-western US, which is experiencing a “megadrought”, as much as 30% of forests are at risk of converting to shrubland or another kind of ecosystem. “Now’s a good time to go visit national parks with big trees,” said Nate McDowell, an earth scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the lead author of a paper forecasting that in southwestern US forests more than half of conifers, the dominant type of trees, could be killed by 2050. “It’s like Glacier national park – now’s a good time to see a glacier before they’re gone.” The change isn’t unique to the US and Canada. In the Amazon, some experts warn that a forest mortality tipping point is looming. The boreal forests of Siberia are under attack from higher temperatures. Temperate European forests thought to be less vulnerable to climate change are showing worrying symptoms. Forest mortality researchers say while this does not mark the end of the forests, it may well be the end of many forests as we’ve known them. Iconic species such as giant sequoias and Joshua trees are succumbing in remarkable numbers. The landscapes of beloved wild places and national parks are, in turn, being transformed. And the changes being observed today – in which slow-growing trees that have survived for hundreds of years are dying in a drought or wildfire – cannot be undone in our lifetimes. Fire-ravaged Joshua trees are seen on a scorched landscape after the Bobcat fire in September 2020 in Juniper Hills, California. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images “You realize in some ways how short our lives are in comparison to these ecosystems,” said Stevens-Rumann, a fire ecologist at Colorado State University. “I’m never going to see these landscapes again.” ••• The possibility of worldwide mass forest mortality linked to climate change was flagged in the first Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessments in 1990. But today, many researchers are expressing particular concern about the tree mortality crisis building in California and other parts of the west. Since 2010, 129m trees are estimated to have died in California’s national forests, as a result of a hotter climate, insects and other factors. Astonishingly, 48.9% of all trees in a comprehensive study of the southern Sierra Nevada mountain range were killed. The effects of a warming planet on trees were already obvious in summer 2016, as California was emerging from its driest four-year period since scientific record-keeping began. In August that year, I drove from San Francisco to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada to visit Steven Ostoja, the director of the US agriculture department’s California Climate Hub. At his house on the rural outskirts of a community called Oakhurst, Ostoja led me into his yard. A boardwalk in the Mariposa Grove in Yosemite damaged by a fallen ponderosa pine during the Mono wind event on 19 January. Photograph: AP “I watched that tree die,” he said, gesturing toward a 40ft-tall ponderosa pine. We crunched across yellowed grass and leaves to examine it. The ponderosa was wizened and bleached by the elements. Up close, Ostoja was able to pull off a chunk of bark as easily as peeling a tangerine. He pointed out dozens of small holes along the bark made by burrowing beetles. Small, hard blobs of pitch, resembling honey, indicated where the tree had tried to push them out, but lacking water, it had not been able to produce enough. Dehydration is not always the culprit when trees die in droughts. Droughts often create such hostile conditions that trees with decades or centuries of life ahead of them are suddenly vulnerable to insects or disease, or to wildfires that can rampage when the environment dries out. The distant whine of a chainsaw taking down a dead tree served as a reminder of the extent of the problem. “That’s a sound you hear all the time,” Ostoja said. “You’ll hear it on a Monday, on a Tuesday, all day long.” Ostoja had an unruffled scientific manner, but even so he was perturbed by the speed of the change he had witnessed. “It wasn’t within a career,” he said. “It was within three years.” He wondered aloud whether this was one of the most pronounced ecological shifts in the western US “in such a short period of time in the last 10,000 years”. Burned trees are seen after the first winter storm of the season drops snow on the Bobcat fire scar in the Angeles national forest near Azusa, California, on 31 December 2020. Photograph: David McNew/Getty Images Researchers acknowledge that there is considerable ambiguity in their predictions about tree mortality. For one thing, it is unclear how many of the trees now dying essentially weren’t meant to be there in the first place. Western forests are denser than they were historically because of human influence: the practice of tamping out wildfires, beginning in the early 20th century, has interfered with a natural process in which blazes weed out younger trees and undergrowth. Even so, the tree mortality problem spanning the western part of the continent is prompting a broad and looming sense of disquiet. Take New Mexico, which has just experienced one of its driest two-decade periods in 1,200 years. At Bandelier national monument, recent wildfires have left bare landscapes. “Why aren’t we getting pine regeneration?” the monument’s chief resource manager said to the Durango Herald in 2017. “We may have to redefine recovery, because we’re not sure some of these forest types will ever return.” Not far away, ecologist Craig Allen just marked his 40th year studying forests and landscapes in the Jemez mountains. When he arrived from the cooler climes of north-east Wisconsin, moist weather patterns made the region “a great place to be a tree in the south-west US”. That natural variability has now, thanks to climate change, flipped to megadrought conditions. By mid-century, Allen suspects, trees will barely cling to existence in the mountains of the south-west. A series of photographs taken in 2011, 2013 and 2014 by researcher Craig Allen in the footprint of the Las Conchas fire, a 2011 ‘megafire’ in the eastern Jemez mountains. The images show little tree regrowth. Composite: Craig Allen “I have to be a little careful about not sounding like some Cassandra saying the sky is falling and forests are going to die and burn – but I have seen what that looks like,” said Allen, who founded the US Geological Survey’s New Mexico Landscapes Field Station. On a personal level, he added, “it’s actually disorienting to me to be out in the landscapes in some ways because they’re so different from how I first knew them. Now you see a vista literally for 100 miles – you see the next mountain range 100 miles away. And [previously] you couldn’t see more than 20 meters. The canopies are thin, the whole productivity and vigor of the system is suppressed.” ••• Around the globe, research has suggested that the tree mortality rate in some temperate and tropical forests has doubled or more in recent decades. While in some places there will be wholesale tree die-offs as a result of climate change, in other places it will alter the very composition and feel of forests. They will not be what they were. In the Amazon, climate change has lengthened the dry season and caused the rainfall to decline in parts. These shifts are reorganizing the forest: trees that prefer drier conditions are thriving, while those that prefer wetter conditions, and which make up the majority of tree species in Amazonia, are dying off in greater numbers, a study has found. These changes demonstrate just how far-flung the impacts of climate change can be. The Amazon “is one of the most remote places on Earth”, said lead author Adriane Esquivel Muelbert, a lecturer at the University of Birmingham and researcher at the Birmingham Institute of Forest Research. “Humans are managing to change the environment even very far away from where they are living, or most of them are living.” With the combined impacts of global heating and rampant logging, some researchers warn that large parts of the rainforest ecosystem could collapse and convert to savanna. “Today, we stand exactly in a moment of destiny,” two leading academics declared in a 2019 editorial. “The tipping point is here, it is now.” An aerial view of deforestation in Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Brazil’s Amazon basin in August 2019. Photograph: João Laet/AFP/Getty Images Cooler regions are not immune. Boreal forests ringing the northerly parts of the globe are in fact projected to experience the greatest warming of all. In central Siberia, conifers are already dying at greater rates and are expected to retreat upslope and to the north. One boreal forest researcher told Yale Environment 360 that “the boreal forest is breaking apart.” He added: “The question is what will replace it?” Even forests thought more impervious to climatic shifts are proving not to be. In Austria, Germany and Switzerland, heat and low rainfall in 2018 caused mass mortality among species such as Norway spruce and European beech. The German government estimated that at least 2,450 square kilometers would need to be reforested. “It was a really impressive period, the last two years, because so far I’d only known large-scale mortality events from the literature,” said Henrik Hartmann, co-author of a study on the die-off and an organizer of the International Tree Mortality Network. “And now it is actually here in a very temperate region where nobody would expect it.” A great irony of this shift is that trees are dying just as we understand them better than ever. It has become clear that far from being inert and silent, and little more than a backdrop for wildlife, trees are able to communicate with one another and even share resources. Forests also absorb around one-quarter of all human carbon emissions annually, and increasingly there are worries that if forests die back they will switch from storing carbon to emitting it, because dead trees will release all the carbon they have accumulated. This helps explain why much-touted proposals to plant millions of trees to suck up carbon and ameliorate the climate crisis are encountering skepticism; they won’t work if conditions on Earth don’t allow for forests to reproduce and thrive. An aerial view of a wildfire in the taiga in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, in north-west Siberia. The boreal forests of Siberia are under attack from higher temperatures. Photograph: Denis Bushkovsky/Tass It is true that forests could find new footholds in places that were formerly too cold or otherwise unsuited to them. But trees can take centuries to reach maturity, and in terms of global heating, older, large trees store much more carbon than younger, smaller ones. Instead of focusing on new trees, researchers say, the best answer to the mortality crisis is to preserve the forests we already have – by cutting carbon emissions. For Camille Stevens-Rumann, the fire ecologist studying tree mortality in the Rockies, watching these changes in places she has known for years – and where she has backpacked and rafted – has required an adjustment. “As a person who loves trees and has spent my career so far looking predominantly at trees, it is a bit of a stark difference and a shift of mindset to think about these landscapes as not ‘treed’ for a longer period of time – or indefinitely,” she said. Even so, she is able to find beauty in them, and in what humbler plants are able to make a comeback even if the pine and fir trees cannot. She is a realist. Life marches on. “This is the beginning of a new ecological state.”

  • This Cloud Computing Subsector Has Huge Potential: 2 Stocks to Buy Before the Boom

    Edge computing could revolutionize the internet, and these two tech companies stand to benefit greatly.

  • Student-made explosive device detonates in class, injuring 6 people, Michigan cops say

    The explosion was the result of a “a serious lack of judgment,” according to the school district’s superintendent.

  • How Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman became a billionaire by ripping up the 'nice guy' Silicon Valley playbook

    Slootman has reached nearly mythic status in Silicon Valley as he continues to captain the ship at one of the industry's most prominent success stories of the past decade.

  • 3 Steps to Retiring with Fewer Money Worries and More Winter Getaways

    If you want to retire comfortably, you have to make sure that you set up your financial plan to address the major risks you'll face once you stop earning money from work. Committing to a few smart strategies will give you flexibility, clarity, and control over your finances in retirement. If you want to feel comfortable with your retirement plan, then you need to make sure that your investment portfolio is set up to manage the most relevant risks.

  • Apple to invest $1.2 billion amid EU push for semiconductor dominance

    Apple will invest more than €1 billion over the next three years to create Europe’s largest research and development site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software, the tech giant said on Wednesday.

  • Vaccine hesitancy isn’t all that’s standing in way of Black and Brown vaccination

    Newsflash: Lots of Black and Brown folks want to get vaccinated, but bureaucratic and technical bottlenecks, like crashing websites and inaccessible vaccine sites, are standing in the way. A December poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) COVID-19 vaccine monitor project found that 62% of African Americans say they would probably or definitely get vaccinated against COVID-19 if given the opportunity; a 12% increase from the same September 2020 survey. Researchers estimate that the vaccine acceptance rate in Black communities is over 70% now.