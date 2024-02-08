North's Gabriella Gardner voted Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week

Student of the Week
This week's Greer's Flooring America/Courier & Press Student of the Week winner is a senior at North High School in Evansville.

Gabriella Gardner garnered more than 43% of the votes cast by Courier & Press readers.

Here's what a North High School administrator said about Gardner in the nomination:

"Gabriella Gardner is a North High School Summa Cum Laude senior taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Gabriella is a 2024 IASP Rising Star of Indiana student, National Honor Society member, and a member of the ISSMA 2023 Class B State Champion Green Brigade Marching Band. She's not selected her college or university at this time, but will be studying forensic science."

Other nominees this week were:

  • Aliyah Bosecker, Reitz High School

  • Chris Burchell, Boonville High School

  • Daisy Titzer, Central High School

  • Sadie Seibert, Bosse High School

  • Rylee Schmuck, Mount Vernon High School

The nominations for next week's poll will be published in the Sunday Courier & Press and on courierpress.com and the Courier & Press app on Monday morning, with voting running from 5 a.m. Central on Monday through noon on Thursday.

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations are accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

