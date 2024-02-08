North's Gabriella Gardner voted Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week

This week's Greer's Flooring America/Courier & Press Student of the Week winner is a senior at North High School in Evansville.

Gabriella Gardner garnered more than 43% of the votes cast by Courier & Press readers.

Here's what a North High School administrator said about Gardner in the nomination:

"Gabriella Gardner is a North High School Summa Cum Laude senior taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Gabriella is a 2024 IASP Rising Star of Indiana student, National Honor Society member, and a member of the ISSMA 2023 Class B State Champion Green Brigade Marching Band. She's not selected her college or university at this time, but will be studying forensic science."

Other nominees this week were:

Aliyah Bosecker, Reitz High School

Chris Burchell, Boonville High School

Daisy Titzer, Central High School

Sadie Seibert, Bosse High School

Rylee Schmuck, Mount Vernon High School

The nominations for next week's poll will be published in the Sunday Courier & Press and on courierpress.com and the Courier & Press app on Monday morning, with voting running from 5 a.m. Central on Monday through noon on Thursday.

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations are accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Gabriella Gardner of North High School voted Student of the Week