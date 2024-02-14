NorthShore of Saugatuck denied permits to build controversial marina

SAUGATUCK TWP. — It’s been years since Saugatuck Township awarded a marina permit that would significantly change a portion of the Kalamazoo River.

In the end, the disagreement ended up in the hands of the Michigan Supreme Court.

A proposed development is shown overlaying the original plotted land for Singapore, a now-abandoned town that once stood at the mouth of the Kalamazoo River.

Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the State of Michigan have announced their denial of NorthShore of Saugatuck’s application for federal and state permits to build the proposed marina at the mouth of the Kalamazoo River.

In a letter dated Feb. 12, the Army Corps informed developers their application was denied, in part due to the historical significance of the property — potentially the site of the lost city of Singapore.

Experts agree the site is located somewhere within the development, owned by Jeff and Peg Padnos.

“At this point in our evaluation, it appears the detriments of your project as currently proposed may have outweighed the benefits to the overall public interest,” the letter read. “The mitigation proposed to date does not appear adequate to resolve the adverse effects."

In July 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court vacated previous rulings finding the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, an organized pitted against the marina, didn't have standing to appeal the city's initial approval. The case was returned to Allegan County Circuit Court, then kicked back to the city's zoning board of appeals.

The Army Corps letter came three days after the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy denied NorthShore’s application for state permits.

In EGLE’s letter, the state also cited adverse effects the project would have on the natural resources of the Kalamazoo River — and found that feasible and more prudent alternatives were available.

“It is impossible to overstate the importance of the (decisions and assessment of the damage) the marina would do to the public interest, livelihoods, lifeways and recreational pursuits of those who live and visit here,” Coastal Alliance Board President David Swan wrote in a release. “It also represents what a coalition of dedicated, passionate, and tenacious people can accomplish together.”

The Alliance will continue to challenge the marina permit approved by the city. The next ZBA meeting is May 16. Swan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

