Northside Coalition leader released from jail after arrest at city council meeting

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday morning after being arrested on trespassing and resisting officer without violence charges.

Frazier, 72, was arrested Tuesday during a Jacksonville City Council meeting.

According to his arrest report, he refused to stop speaking after his allotted time for public comment expired.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville community activist jailed after public comment in city council meeting

City Council President Terrance Freeman ordered Frazier to be removed from council chambers.

Frazier has been at the forefront of the fight to remove Confederate monuments from Jacksonville.

He is due in court again Jan. 9.

Read: ‘We really need help’: Nuisance home in Fernandina Beach concern neighbors

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida caretaker accused of abusing disabled man

    A Florida woman who worked with individuals with developmental disabilities is facing an abuse charge after she allegedly grabbed a patient's throat, shoved him, and hit him in the face multiple times – which was caught on surveillance video, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

  • Sonim Unlocked Ultra-Rugged XP10 5G Smartphone Available Globally in Early 2023

    Newly Designed Enterprise Smartphone Delivers Simple, Fast and Reliable Communications with Freedom to Choose San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) announced today that the global unlocked version of the ultra-rugged XP10 5G smartphone will be available in early 2023. The XP10, which has recently launched with multiple carriers in North America, is the latest addition to Sonim's ultra-rugged product line, building on the solid founda

  • Oscar Contender ‘Young Plato’ Stars Dynamic School Principal Kevin McArevey, Who Teaches Kids In Northern Ireland How To Question Violence

    Young Plato comes last, alphabetically, on the list of documentaries qualified for Oscar consideration this year. But it may come in first in the hearts of many Documentary Branch voters as they cast their ballots determining the feature shortlist. The film directed by Neasa Ní Chianáin and Declan McGrath follows the dynamic principal of the […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin sues IRS over leaked tax records

    Multibillionaire Ken Griffin filed a lawsuit against the IRS Tuesday alleging the agency violated his right to privacy after investigative journalism outlet ProPublica reported in April on the tax records of the Republican megadonor and former Chicagoan. Griffin’s income and taxes were reported by ProPublica alongside similar information for hundreds of America’s wealthiest people. The outlet ...

  • Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 12, 2022 Operator: Good afternoon and welcome to the Blue Bird Corporation Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Benfield, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. […]

  • WATCH: Video shows woman allegedly abusing disabled man in her care at community center

    A woman was arrested earlier this month after video recorded last month showed her abusing a disabled man in Palm Coast, deputies said Monday.

  • Greek banks to subsidise interest rate rises for vulnerable borrowers

    Greek banks will subsidise part of the recent interest rate increases for vulnerable mortgage borrowers, officials said on Wednesday. About 30,000 vulnerable households that are servicing their mortgage loans to banks will be eligible for a subsidy that covers 50% of the interest rate increases since July. "We received the proposal from the banks and they will make the relevant announcements with all the details in the coming days," a finance ministry official told reporters after a meeting of Finance Minister Christos Staikouras with bank CEOs.

  • New York’s Uber and Lyft Drivers Aren’t Getting a Pay Raise This Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge temporarily blocked wage increases for Uber and Lyft drivers imposed by the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission, dealing a blow to workers ahead of the holidays. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And

  • BlackRock to make leadership changes across units

    With Fink at the helm, the world's largest asset manager has constantly drawn criticism over its environmental social and governance (ESG) policies and sustainability-linked practices. Gary Shedlin, Mark McCombe and Rob Fairbairn will step down as vice chairmen from BlackRock's global executive committee (GEC), but will continue to be key advisers, according to the memo. The company said in October that its Chief Financial Officer Shedlin will step down on or around March 1 after BlackRock completes its reporting processes for fiscal 2022.

  • Florida vs Oregon State SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Prediction Game Preview

    Florida vs Oregon State prediction, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl game preview, odds how to watch Saturday, December 17, 2022

  • Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison

    "Yesterday my heart was made whole," she wrote.

  • Ukraine to increase bonuses for staff at nuclear plant who remain loyal

    Ukrainian atomic energy agency Energoatom said on Wednesday it would offer higher bonuses to staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station who remain loyal to Kyiv. The plant in southern Ukraine, Europe's largest, has been occupied since shortly after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion but is still operated by its Ukrainian staff. Energoatom said Russian forces were telling Ukrainian workers at the plant that they would not be paid after Jan. 1 if they did not sign contracts with Russia's nuclear energy company, Rosatom.

  • Fact check: Arizona's voting equipment was certified ahead of the 2022 midterms

    Arizona's voting machines were certified ahead of the midterms, according to a spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State.

  • Rara Thomas expected to take official visit to Auburn this weekend

    The former Mississippi State wide receiver will return to Auburn for a second visit this weekend and is expected to bring a guest.

  • Amazon Devices Chief Pledges Big Alexa Bets Despite Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s devices chief said the company remains committed to building out the Alexa ecosystem despite job cuts in the once fast-growing division. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop

  • Morgan Stanley sees Brent crude oil back at around $110/bbl by mid-2023

    "We remain constructive on oil prices driven by recovering demand (China reopening, aviation recovering) amid constrained supply due to low levels of investment, risks to Russia supply, the end of SPR releases, and slowdown of U.S. shale," the U.S. investment bank said in note. Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year. But Morgan Stanley's oil strategist Martijn Rats sees the market returning to balance in second quarter and tightening further in the second half of 2023.

  • Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini

    Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says

    Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.

  • Cop Smiles after Violently Beating Homeless Army Vet

    Attorneys for Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old veteran, are calling for an investigation following the release of a photo of Gadson’s bloodied face after he was beaten by police officers. According to a Newsone report, the cops were also photographed smiling with bloody knuckles as Gadson laid on the ground.

  • Florida pastor and his son are arrested in alleged $8 million Covid scam

    A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday on charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $8 million in federal Covid relief funds and attempting to use some of the money to buy a luxury home near Disney World.