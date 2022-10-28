Northside High evacuated after threat, Lafayette police say

Northside High School evacuated Friday after reports that a threat against the campus was circulating on social media, the Lafayette Parish School System said in a release.

The Lafayette Police Department said officers were at the school and conducted an investigation into the threat. After a search of the campus showed that no threat was imminent, students returned to campus and transitioned to shelter-in-place for the rest of the day.

LPSS said an investigation into the threat is ongoing and a search warrant has been issued.

"School administration and law enforcement are confident the responsible party will be identified and arrested," LPSS said in a release. "Anyone found responsible for threatening our schools, students, or staff, or sharing threatening posts will be held held accountable, charged with an act of violence or terrorism, and face expulsion from school."

Lafayette Parish schools have seen a rash of threats and lockdowns over the last month, which have resulted in the arrests of several LPSS students across multiple campuses. The Lafayette Parish School Board voted at its October meeting to add terrorizing to the list of the infractions outlined in the student handbook as a result of the recent threats.

