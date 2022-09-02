Northside High School stabbing: How does NC's Raise the Age law come into play?

Three teenagers have had juvenile petitions filed against them in connection to a stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville left one dead and another hospitalized.

On Thursday just hours after the deadly encounter, petitions and secure custody orders were filed on three teenagers, according to a Thursday evening press release from the Jacksonville Police Department.

Because the three are minors, their names cannot be released; however, their ages and petitions have been. Two 16-year-old students, as well as a 15-year-old student all face these juvenile petitions.

So what does that mean?

Flowers rest on top of Northside High School's sign this morning as the community mourns the loss of the student killed in a stabbing incident Thursday morning.

NC's Raise the Age means no one charged as an adult, yet

On Thursday at a news conference, Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee emphasized the complicated nature of this case due to the suspect's age. Lee spoke of the "Raise the Age" law in the news conference.

In 2019, North Carolina enacted the Raise the Age law which means that 16 and 17 year old individuals who commit crimes in the state are no longer automatically charged in the adult criminal justice system, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

But there are exceptions.

Lee said 16 and 17-year-olds served with juvenile petitions for Class A through G felonies are subject to being transferred to superior court and tried as adults. He stated at the press conference his office would need to look into the case more to make a determination.

What are the 3 Northside High School students petitioned with?

One of the 16-year-old students has had a petition filed for voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon on school campus/property, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a school official.

The voluntary manslaughter is considered a D felony, according to Schlosser and Pritchett Law.

Another 16-year-old student, as well as a 15-year-old student, have each had petitions filed for two counts of assault and disorderly conduct at school.

