Northside High School student arrested after gun found in backpack Wednesday

A Northside High School student was arrested Wednesday after a gun was found in the student's backpack, according to school officials.

Northside administrators and police responded to a report of a student vaping about 2:45 p.m.

Officers searched the student's backpack and found a gun, according to a statement from the district.

"School officials immediately confiscated the firearm and arrested the student," the statement reads.

No one was hurt "... thanks to the diligent surveillance work and collaborative efforts of campus police and school administrators."

The student faces a possible felony charge, and the case will be handled by the city prosecutor's office, the district's statement reads.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Police arrest Northside student who had gun in backpack