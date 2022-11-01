Northside High student arrested for threat leading to school evacuation

A Northside High School student was arrested in connection to the social media threat that led to the evacuation of the campus on Friday, the Lafayette Parish School System said in a release, marking the fourth LPSS student to be arrested for threats of violence or terrorism on social media this school year.

The school was evacuated Friday after the school received reports that a threat against the campus was circulating on social media. Lafayette Police Department officers were at the school and conducted an investigation into the threat.

After a search of the campus showed that no threat was imminent, students returned to campus and transitioned to shelter-in-place for the rest of the day.

LPSS said in a release that the student was charged with terrorizing, placed in the juvenile detention center and faces expulsion from school. The legal penalties could include up to 15 years imprisonment, a $15,000 fine or both.

"The Lafayette Parish School System will continue to hold accountable anyone who makes or shares a threat of violence or terrorism directed toward an individual or school campus," LPSS said in a release. "These incidents are real crimes with real consequences that result in a loss of instructional time, tie up first responders and emergency services, frighten students, and create fear and panic within our community."

Lafayette Parish schools have seen a rash of threats and lockdowns over the last month, which have resulted in the arrests of several LPSS students across multiple campuses. The Lafayette Parish School Board voted at its October meeting to add terrorizing to the list of the infractions outlined in the student handbook as a result of the recent threats.

