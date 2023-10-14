Northside Woods Memorial Library Hosts Minecraft Escape Room

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is adding a helicopter to its fleet to help with rescues and pursuits. The chopper, named Hawkeye, was given to the CCSO because of a grant from the state. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said they received the helicopter from a grant, submitted to the state of Arizona. They have secured funding for the helicopter and the extra staff needed for five years. Sheriff Dannels said he has already asked the state for an extension because of the activity at the border. https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/cochise-county/cochise-county-sheriffs-office-adds-helicopter-to-fleet-to-help-with-rescues-pursuits

