Northumberland County Assistant DA announces bid for Union County DA role

Jan. 4—LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township resident and Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger will seek the Union County District Attorney position.

Zenzinger, a Republican, announced her candidacy Tuesday. Current District Attorney Pete Johnson announced last year he would not seek another term.

"I am a longtime Union County resident and an experienced prosecutor with a proven record of keeping violent criminals off our streets," Zenzinger said. "I would be honored to serve the people of Union County as their next district attorney."

Zenzinger said she is an advocate for victims of crime.

"As a principled conservative, I believe a district attorney must follow the rule of law, be fair and maintain personal integrity, advocate for crime victims, and not let personal opinions cloud decisions," she said. "I will respect the Constitution while enforcing the law and keeping our communities safe. I am also committed to prudently managing the district attorney's office with the fiscal discipline that will save tax dollars."

For the past six years, Zenzinger has served in the Northumberland County District Attorney's office, handling hundreds of cases, including homicide, attempted homicide, major sex crimes, aggravated assault, DUI, juvenile offenses, burglary, and drug dealers, she said.

Zenzinger said her criminal law and trial experience is noteworthy because Northumberland County's violent criminal caseload is more than 10 times that of Union County.

Among her colleagues in law enforcement and in the legal community, Zenzinger has earned a strong reputation as an effective prosecutor who exhibits high personal integrity, is committed to the rule of law, and keeps our area safe from dangerous criminals, she said.

Zenzinger said she is known for being a strong advocate for crime victims and their families while being firm with defense attorneys.

Zenzinger's family moved to Union County in 1987 and operated a small business in the local area. She lives in East Buffalo Township and is a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She graduated from Westminster College and SUNY-Buffalo Law School.

Zenzinger will run as a Republican candidate in the May 16 Primary Election.