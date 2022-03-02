Northumberland County DA, police chiefs ask commissioners for new assistant

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·3 min read

Mar. 2—SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz asked county commissioners to approve another assistant district attorney position to help with the overwhelming criminal caseload.

At Tuesday's public meeting, Matulewicz and officers from six law enforcement departments in the county brought their request for another assistant to Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best. Matulewicz was joined by Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko, Northumberland Borough Police Chief C.L. "Butch" Kriner, Coal Township Police Chief Edward Purcell, Riverside Borough Police Chief Kerry Parkes, Watsontown Police Lt. Chris Snyder and Northumberland County Chief Sheriff Deputy Curt Cooke.

The caseload has increased 150 percent between 2015 and 2021 but the budget has remained the same, Matulewicz said.

"The crime didn't slow down at all with the pandemic, it went up," said Matulewicz. "Crime doesn't stop. Weekends and holidays don't matter. Crime keeps coming. We are holding it together and we have a good plan. The horizon is scary. The crime is going through the roof and we need prosecutors who will work with the police and not change out every two years."

The DA's office recently lost First Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner and Richard Aimee, who had a combined 900 cases between them, to other jobs. The office has lost seven people in four years, said Matulewicz.

Currently, the assistant district attorneys are Robyn Zenzinger, Leslie Bryden, Michael Seward, and Sarah Stigerwalt-Egan. There is one vacant position and Matulewicz is requesting another be created.

The starting salary for an assistant district attorney is $50,000, so it makes it hard to compete with other counties paying more, said Matulewicz.

"I have a duty to the public when I see what's coming," said Matulewicz. "And what I see coming is we don't have the ability to attract and retain attorneys at the existing rate."

Matulewicz said the officers informed him they would be coming to the meeting to express their concerns with or without him.

"I understand about budgets," said Siko. "I wanted to come here to explain our side of it."

Siko said he spends hours on the phone with the DA. It's not uncommon to review cases or seek legal guidance late at night because there's no time during the day with the number of hearings at the magistrate and county courts, he said.

Siko said crimes are "through the roof" with 19 to 35 calls a shift.

Schiccatano said the commissioners would work with Matulewicz to find a solution.

"On behalf of the commissioners, we promise to continue to work with you in order to solve the problem," he said.

The commissioners said they recently had three other conversations with department heads about needing additional manpower and increasing wages.

"We've been on the verge at public safety and threatened with the reality that there might not be a dispatcher at night at certain times if we don't have someone working 16 hours," said Best. "Because nobody wanted the job."

Everyone in the "Northumberland County family is connected," she said.

"We don't like to say that one is more important than the other," she said. "We just see the way it all stitches together. It is coming apart at the seams. It is our job to do something about it. We recognize that."

The commissioners also praised the officers for their polite decorum.

