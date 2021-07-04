Northumberland County DAs office handling 12 homicide cases

Jul. 4—SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and his five assistant district attorneys have their hands full.

The team is prosecuting a dozen pending homicide cases, including a triple murder, and more than 2,000 other cases. One of the homicides is a death penalty case, while the triple homicide case could potentially be one.

In addition to Northumberland County's cases, there are four other pending homicides in the Valley, including a double-murder a year ago in Snyder County. The Valley's district attorneys are trying to keep cases on track, particularly after a year of judicial interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workload in Northumberland County can become overwhelming, Matulewicz said, with ADAs working 33 hours per week. Another part-time ADA, Leslie Bryden, works 23.1 hours per week.

Six staffers, which include first district attorney Julia Skinner, and district attorneys Robin Zenzinger, Mike Seward and Richard Aimee, to cover more than 2,000 cases — including 12 pending homicide cases — in a county with a population of more than 90,000 and its only July.

"The cases continue to climb and we obviously are concerned about that and this adds more work and a lot more challenges," Matulewicz said.

Northumberland County Commissioner and Chairman Sam Scicchitano said he understands what the district attorney's office is going through and wants to help.

"I will be setting up a meeting with District Attorney (Tony) Matulewicz and discuss this and see what we can do to move forward and see what kind of help we can get," Scicchitano said. "I understand this is getting out of control and we need to figure something out to get the office help."

Scicchitano said he will speak with state officials to see what can be done to help the district attorney's office.

"My staff already works without receiving overtime and they work for compensatory time and work hours they aren't paid for because they are dedicated to their jobs," Matulewicz said. "I myself put 60 to 80 hours a week in right now."

In Snyder County, District Attorney Mike Piecuch, is dealing with a double homicide. On July 10, 2020, Troopers charged Christopher T. Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, in the fatal shooting of his former wife, Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg. Police say Fernanders used a homemade P80 polymer 9mm pistol, also known as a ghost gun, outside a Monroe Marketplace restaurant, court records said.

"One is too many, but 12 is a lot," Piecuch said. "Homicides require a high amount of attention and resources and just one alone can tax a small office let alone dealing with 12."

Matulewicz said just keeping track of cases is a challenge.

"We also have 200 juvenile cases a year, appeals and various other hearings," he said. "People need to understand that every case takes time. Even if they plead guilty it takes time. There is a lot of stuff before charges are even filed.

"Sometimes these investigations result in no charges but it takes time. People need to know that every case is important."

Matulewicz said he would be more than happy to meet with commissioners about adding staffers to his office.

Shamokin District Judge John Gembic said he sits on the bench and watches the district attorney's office scramble on Tuesdays during the biggest court day of the week for district judges.

"I observe the distress from the assistant district attorney while attempting to mitigate through near 40 cases in a single day," Gembic said. "It's unheard of in any other court in the state."

Matulewicz said even with the short staff and large caseload he is thrilled to work for the residents.

"I have the greatest job in the world," he said. "It is challenging, exciting, and rewarding. I thank the residents of this county for putting their faith in me and allowing me to continue to have the honor of serving them."

In Union County, there are two pending murder investigations after troopers said Myrle Miller 76, of Winfield, poisoned her husband 77-year-old John W. Nichols in 2018. The other case is Rebecca Landrith, who police said suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head before her body was left near the eastbound off ramp at the Mile Run exit on I-80 in White Deer Township in February 2021. Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, Texas, faces homicide charges.

In Montour County, there are two murder cases pending. Kathleen Reed of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was arrested for the murder of Walter Ditzler last July. The 83-year-old man was discovered dead inside his home along Bloom Road near Danville.

In September 2019, troopers said 33-year-old David Downing of Missouri killed 50-year-old old Derrick Potts at a hotel located near Interstate 80 in Valley Township. Both were from out of the area.

A dozen murder cases

The workload for Matulewicz and his staff includes 10 people charged with a dozen homicides, including a triple homicide that occurred last month.

Among the cases being handled by the Northumberland County district attorney are:

Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, accused of beating to death 3-year-old Arabella Parker in October 2019.

Jose Colon, 45, of Shamokin, who faces criminal homicide, and the death penalty, after police said he shot and killed Kasandra Ortiz, of Shamokin, on Feb. 26, 2018.

Samantha Jo Delcamp, 25, of Port Trevorton, who faces criminal homicide as an accomplice in the Parker murder from October 2019.

Brian George Heffner, 40, Mount Carmel, who is accused by Mount Carmel Police of the fatal shooting of Sean Maschal on Sept. 12, 2017.

Stephen Francis Kruskie, 26, of West Third Street, Mount Carmel, who Coal Township police said ran over and killed his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz, on May 21, 2021.

Matthew J. Reed, 23, who could potentially be facing the death penalty, Matulewicz said, is charged with the most recent murder, a triple homicide that occurred on June 9, 2021, in Snydertown. Stonington state police say Reed who had been living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, gunned down Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown, because of a dispute over a vehicle purchase.

Nicole Shipe, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol that occurred on Feb. 27, 2020, in which the vehicle accident claimed the life of Michael C. "Mickey" Matukaitis, Mount Carmel police said.

Andre Stone, of Shamokin, who according to Shamokin Police admitted he murdered Dawn M. Latsha, in their Shamokin home on April 14, 2020.

Miguel A. Torres, of Shamokin, who faces homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a Jan. 26, 2020, accident that claimed the life of Sharon Marie Adams, police said.

Christopher Weston, who is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance after an April 11, 2018, accident that claimed the life of Kaylee Valari Pukiewicz, according to state police.

Caseloads

The increased caseload the DAs are seeing start at the district judge level first. Some of them are also seeing an increase, they say.

Former Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney and current Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey said he is seeing an average caseload in his office, but Gembic is the one getting hammered with cases.

Toomey spent 21 years in the Northumberland County District Attorney's office. He was elected district judge in 2017 and understands the workload his former coworkers face and the challenges presented to the legal system in the county.

"But it could change at any time," Toomey said. "It is tough and you only have so many hours in a day. Often times I brought work home with me. People think you show up in court and are ready but that isn't the case. It's like 10-percent because the other 90-percent is preparing. You should never ask a question in court you don't already know the answer to and in order to do that you need to be prepared."

Gembic said he has seen a huge increase in his Shamokin office.

"It grows all the time," he said. "Mainly drug cases and anything related to them."

Gembic said in his 20 years on the bench he has not seen this high of a number of homicide cases in the county.