Northumberland County Jail passed 138 standards, will address four issues to pass state inspection

Nov. 10—The Northumberland County Jail passed 97 percent of state standards following a state inspection of the facility in Coal Township.

Warden Tom Reisinger said once four preliminary non-compliance issues identified in the inspection are addressed, he expects the state Department of Corrections to pass the jail for the Title 37 State Inspection conducted in early November. Reisinger and prison board members at Wednesday's public meeting in Sunbury were pleased with the results.

"This is the first state inspection I had to go through," said Reisinger. "I went through numerous in the federal Bureau of Prisons, but nothing like this. It was intense. Out of all 200 documents we sent policy-related, not one issue. I'm very happy and proud of that."

Certified inspectors with the DOC conduct the inspection every two years. The jail passed inspection in 2020. This year, the jail was inspected over two days — one day looking over 200 documents and one day on Nov. 3 taking a physical tour of the facility, said Reisinger.

There are 142 standards that are evaluated, including 41 standards that are inspected during the course of the physical tour. The inspectors look over policies, procedures, chemicals, cleaning supplies, boilers, doors, locks, sensors, cameras, staff and inmates, he said.

Two of the preliminary non-compliance issues involved graffiti in the cells and two of the issues involved general operating procedures. The jail has 30 days to respond and the state has 20 days to review the jail's response.

The issues "will be answered by the end of this week," said the warden. "Most of them, if not all, will go away with the responses. We are extremely happy."

Reisinger praised his staff for all their hard work. President Judge Charles Saylor, the chair of the prison board, and Sheriff Bob Wolfe both complimented Reisinger and his staff.

"That's very commendable," said Saylor. "You've been here for a few months and were able to get a favorable report on the jail inspection."

Story continues

"It's very encouraging," said Wolfe. "It's good news for once coming out of the jail."

'No comment' on alleged assault

Following the meeting, Reisinger declined to comment on a report of a staff member being assaulted by an inmate in October. He said any assault would be under investigation if it occurred.

The jail personnel is at 35 full-time correctional officers and three part-time officers. The staff level should be 84, according to prison officials.

Staff shortages have led to lock downs, and officers in the past few months have been assaulted by inmates. The prison board in March placed the jail in a state of emergency due to low staffing levels and two top leaders, including former Warden Bruce Kovach, retiring.

The jail population as of Wednesday was 158 male inmates and 37 female inmates. The highest population in the last month was 207 on Oct. 1 and the lowest was 191 on Oct. 20