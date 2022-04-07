Northumberland County Prison Board OKs worker incentives

Apr. 7—SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Prison Board on Wednesday approved a plan to provide incentives and retention bonuses for employees as the county manages a "state of emergency" at the facility in Coal Township.

The financial incentives, unanimously approved by the seven members of the prison board, include recruitment bonuses for both the new employee and the recruiter, as well as attendance and good behavior bonuses. The salary board just prior to the prison board meeting also created a new deputy warden position.

"Under the leadership of Judge (Charles) Saylor and the cooperation of all the board members, we have been very proactive in the situation at the prison," said Commissioner Sam Schiccatano. "We will look to Warden (Jim) Smink and Deputy Warden (Dave) McCoy to give us direction on how to move forward and improve the situation. Today, we have already taken steps to show that we are looking to make things better."

The jail, which was placed in a state of emergency last week, has 35 correctional officers working the floor. The prison at full staff would be roughly 78 guards. Former Warden Bruce Kovach last week retired and the acting warden Jim Smink plans to retire at the end of the month.

Brenda Walburn, the secretary of the prison, summarized the recruitment and attendance plan for the board members at the public meeting in the administration center in Sunbury.

At 30 days, the new employee and recruiter receive $100; at 90 days, it's $150; at six months, it's $200; and at one year, it's $250. If an employee has no unscheduled call-offs and has no disciplinary actions in a six-month period, they receive a $500 bonus. They are eligible for $1,000 a year, Walburn said.

"We intend to move forward, do things better and improve the situation," Schiccatano said.

Saylor said probation officers and sheriff deputies have stepped up to assist the jail. Some have offered their time to be correctional officers, extra guards when inmates need medical care and transportation to medical care, he said.

Before the prison board meeting, the salary board, which consists of Schiccatano, Commissioners Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best and Controller Christopher Grayson, voted unanimously to create a second deputy warden position. Dave McCoy, of Columbia County, a former state prison correctional officer, was named deputy warden at a previous meeting.

The new deputy warden position was not filled at the meeting. Schiccatano said the plan is to put someone in that position within two weeks.

The current salary for the deputy warden position is $35,000. The starting pay for a correction officer is $14.50 an hour, according to Human Resource Officer Joe Picarella.