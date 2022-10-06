Northumberland County warden: 'We are doing all we can' to combat staffing shortage

Oct. 6—SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Prison board wants residents to know they are trying everything they can to get more help inside the jail.

During Tuesday's prison board meeting, Warden Tom Reisinger told the board that even though a recent incident saw two guards slightly injured, the jail is running smoothly and there are no more issues than usual.

"Overall the jail is running normally on a day-to-day basis," he said. "We are communicating with each other and we are having weekly meetings on mental health issues, medical issues, and whatever needs to be discussed."

The jail has been struggling to find guards for the past year. There are 199 inmates housed in the jail — which is down from 201 last month — and 37 full-time officers and three part-time officers staffing the facility, according to the monthly report given by the warden to the board.

The jail currently does not have a COVID-19-positive case.

President Judge Charles Saylor, who is also the prison board chairman, said the warden is doing a good job.

"You are being proactive," Saylor said to Reisinger.

Reisinger said the jail is also experiencing a rise in violent offenders, which doesn't help the staffing situation.

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he has been speaking with other counties and he is being told all prisons right now are struggling to find help.

Sheriff Bob Wolfe said the jail is operating as best it can and he has seen it in worse spots.

"Everyone knows we are short-staffed," he said. "When a prisoner wants to act up, I don't care if you have 500 guards, that prisoner is going to act up."

The jail was locked down for four hours Sunday — from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. — because of staffing issues. On Monday, Commissioner Joe Klebon said an inmate had an altercation with two correctional officers, resulting in a search of a cell where a homemade weapon was found.

Monday's incident will be investigated by county Detective Degg Stark, Klebon said. The commissioners also said if the situation warrants charges, they will be filed.

Klebon did not identify the inmate but said he believes the inmate was in an isolated cell.

The starting pay for a guard is $14.50 per hour, according to officials.

Earlier this year, county commissioners tried to put a program in place to allow employees who can fill unfilled prison posts to be hired at a higher wage of $20 to $25 an hour, but they will not have benefits or opportunities to work overtime. Those employees can only work a maximum of 20 hours per week. The ideal employee for these positions would be retired police officers, former police officers, retired military or retired prison guards from the state and federal systems, commissioners said.