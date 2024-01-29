Northville area still struggling with giant broken water main

As of Friday night, Great Lakes Water Authority was able to remove most of the water from the site of a break on a 30-inch water transmission line on Baseline Road in Northville.

The break was discovered at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, sinking parts of Baseline Road between Novi Street and Oakland Avenue flooded the surrounding area.

The damage from a break in a 30-inch water transmission main on Baseline Road in Northville before water was removed from the break site.

By 9 a.m. on Friday, the agency was able to isolate the break by closing two valves on the transmission main.

By Friday evening, the Great Lakes Water Authority Field Service crews had removed most of the water from the break site using large pumps, allowing them to see the damaged pipe.

The break in a 30-inch water transmission main on Baseline Road in Northville.

On Saturday, crews were working to remove pavement around the site and place a trench box, allowing them to safely inspect the pipe and determine materials required for repair.

An update is expected on Monday.

